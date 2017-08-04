Red Cross to install smoke alarms in Springfield homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sound the alarm, save a life.

The Red Cross hopes to mark a major milestone, installing their 1 millionth smoke alarm since 2014.

The Pioneer Valley Red Cross will be participating in the “Sound the Alarm” campaign October 7, to the 14, installing up to three free alarms in Springfield homes in need.

The fire safety event will take place in more than 100 communities across the country.

“It’s vital that everyone have a smoke alarm installed in their for safety reasons,” Jen Garrutti, Executive Director of the Springfield Red Cross told 22News. “You only have two minutes to get out. There are seven lives lost a week because of fire.”

The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to help canvas Springfield neighborhoods for applicants.