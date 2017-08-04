New email scheme targets tax professionals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The IRS is warning tax professionals of a new phishing email scheme.

They say the schemers are impersonating tax software providers and attempting to steal usernames and passwords.

The IRS said this e-mail scheme comes with the subject line of “Software Support Update” and highlights an “Important Software System Upgrade.”

Instead of upgrading software, the schemers are using the tax professional’s stolen credentials to access accounts and steal client information.

Amy Epps from Windsor, Connecticut told 22News, “There need to be more encryption going on, more firewalls, and I just think the government needs to protect our identity better.”

Tax professionals receiving these emails should send those scheme emails to their tax software provider.