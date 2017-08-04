Nearly 30 petitions under consideration for 2018 ballot

BOSTON (WWLP)—Initiative petitions put laws and constitutional amendments in the hands of voters. And several groups want their voices to be heard through ballot campaigns.

Nearly 30 proposals are up for consideration on the 2018 ballot. 22News spoke with Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin who said fewer than 10 of those will likely make it onto the final ballot.

One ballot initiative would require presidential candidates to publicly disclose six years of their tax returns.

“When you have the power of the presidency, when you have people who usually run for president have significant assets, it’s important, I think, that we have that degree of transparency that we know where their income is,” Galvin told 22News.

Two questions are already set to be on the ballot. One calls for repeal the state’s transgender non-discrimination law. The other, a constitutional amendment known as the Fair Share Amendment, would impose a four percent surtax on incomes over $1 million.

You may see campaign workers and volunteers carrying petitions, like this, around your community. They’ll need close to 65,000 signatures before the question can end up on the ballot.

Massachusetts nurses are taking their struggle for safe staffing limits to the voters in an effort to make it on the ballot.

“The overwhelming comment was, ‘you mean there are no limits?’ Management has been reluctant to put these safe limits in place,” said Board of Directors member Katie Murphy of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The Attorney General has until September 6 to review and certify the petitions. If certified, campaign volunteers and workers have until November to collect signatures before the question can make it onto the 2018 ballot.