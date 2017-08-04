Man convicted of Brockton slaying gets up to 12 years

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to serve up to 12 years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old Brockton man.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that 27-year-old Tyron Coney was sentenced to eight to 12 years behind bars after he was convicted of manslaughter after a seven-day trial. He was acquitted of several other charges.

Police in July 2014 found victim David Smith suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police charged Coney based on witnesses who said the two had problems with each other in the past and were seen in a physical altercation earlier.

In May, 39-year-old Adrian Gonsalves was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Smith’s death. He is serving 12 to 16 years.