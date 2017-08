SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have seen some record highs, and some very unseasonable lows so far this summer- as well as plenty of rain.

With the weather making such dramatic shifts, it could be having an effect on your garden.

22News reporter Ciara Speller spoke with the experts Friday, to find out what you can do to keep your plants healthy, no matter what the weather may be. See what she found out tonight on 22News at 5:00.