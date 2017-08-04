Investigation is heating up

(NBC News) – In Washington the Russia investigation may be heating up.

The special counsel has reportedly impaneled a grand jury to look into possible collusion.

President Trump at a rally in West Virginia last night, as the Wall Street Journal reports Special Counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to look into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. “The Russia story is a total fabrication. What the prosecutors should be looking at are Hillary Clinton’s 33-thousand deleted emails,” declared President Donald Trump.

NBC has not independently confirmed the existence of this grand jury – but we have reported on two others, looking into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the president’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort. “What he’s saying is this is gonna be a broader probe, this is very serious, and I’m expected to keep doing this for a while,” said Del Quentin Wilber, Wall Street Journal.

Grand Juries can subpoena witnesses, and records to help in the investigation. “We have no reason to believe the President is under investigation here,” said Jay Sekulow of the Trump Legal Team.

A former senior intelligence official tells NBC the special counsel is looking at whether the president obstructed justice. “There’s a concern that he frankly may have a conflict of interest,” said Josh Earnest Former Obama White House Press Secretary.

On Capitol Hill democrats and republicans are working on the bill to prevent the president from firing Mueller, or stopping his investigation.

The president’s attorney says Mr. Trump has never discussed that with his legal team.