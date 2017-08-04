How to make a nutrient dense and delicious smoothie!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Smoothies are delicious, but sometimes can have hidden ingredients that aren’t very good for us! Lifestyle and Weight loss expert Carolyn Phillips from fitbehavior.com showed us what ingredients we need to make a healthy smoothie.

Healthy Smoothie Ingredients

1- Flax meal

-Fresh ground Flax seeds to avoid oxidation

-Contain both soluble and insoluble fiber – fill you up

-contains inflammation-fighting omega-3’s

2- Beans

-Cannellini beans adds a creamy consistency without any flavor.

-High fiber content amount will keep you full and satisfied

-An excellent source of protein, packed with good amount of antioxidants and iron

3- Cacao Powder

-Super rich in antioxidants and magnesium, iron and potassium

4- Almond Butter

-Healthy fats and dietary fiber aid in weight loss because they help you feel full, which curbs overeating and unhealthy snacking.

-Almonds contain vitamin E fighting free radical damage and oxidative stress that are linked to cancer.

-Almonds are often considered one of the best brain foods. Adults, especially elderly, are encouraged to eat nuts several times per week – since they are associated with a reduction in the risk for inflammation that can cause brain disorders including dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

5- Ginger

-Among the healthiest spices on the planet.

-Loaded with nutrients and bioactive compounds that have powerful benefits for your body and brain.

Top Ginger Health Benefits

o Stroke and Heart Disease anti-blood-clotting ability,

o Indigestion and Nausea – helps with constipation and bloating

o Malabsorption it helps promote regular digestion

o Pain-Ginger is known for its anti-pain property

o Diabetes known to naturally improve diabetes and enhance insulin sensitivity

o Lowering Cholesterol

o Arthritis – pain reduction