How to detect the West Nile Virus

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Health said the West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Holyoke.

Holyoke is now part of a list that includes East Longmeadow, Greenfield and a few other western Massachusetts towns where the West Nile Virus has been found.

Two mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus in Holyoke.

Infected mosquitoes are common throughout the state, and are found in both urban and rural areas.

People infected with the virus can experience flu-like symptoms.

“Dizziness, nausea, vomiting neck pain, seek treatment immediately,” said Sarah Stefaniak of AFC Urgent Care. “Make sure you got to the emergency room, urgent care or go to your primary care physician right away.”

Stefaniak told 22News that a small number of cases can cause swelling of the brain or other serious illnesses.

Wearing long sleeves and avoiding areas of standing water are ways to protect yourself from the West Nile Virus.

One Holyoke resident who enjoys the outdoors told 22News that he uses bug repellant containing “DEET” to avoid mosquitoes.

“Make sure you spray well on your face, your hair, your neck, your ears, make sure you’re covered well and you shouldn’t have anything to worry about,” said Robert Leblanc of Holyoke.