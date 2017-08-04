GALLERY: Holyoke veterans get VIP treatment at Patriots Training Camp

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Veterans from the Holyoke Soldiers Home were honored guests on Friday, at Patriots Training Camp.

They were able to sit in the VIP section and meet players like Jimmy Garopollo and Jacoby Brissett.

David Sullivan who served in the United States Navy told 22News that he and many other veterans are grateful for the support.

“A lot of organizations, businesses, stores, restaurants, you name it they all honor the vets now,” said David Sullivan. “It’s after the fact, 50 years later, but it’s still nice.”

Sullivan told 22News he served on The USS Northampton on the ships first commission in 1953.

Holyoke veterans get VIP treatment at Patriots Training Camp View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Courtesy: Soldiers Home in Holyoke Photo Courtesy: Soldiers Home in Holyoke Photo Courtesy: Soldiers Home in Holyoke Photo Courtesy: Soldiers Home in Holyoke