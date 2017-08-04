Holland Police check Ford SUV’s after recent CO leaks

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holland Police Department is checking their Ford police cruisers after reports of similar model cruisers filling with carbon monoxide in Auburn this week.

Holland Police tested their Ford Interceptor Utility cruisers but found no high levels of carbon monoxide.

As a precaution, they’re installing CO detectors in their SUV Cruisers.

Ford released a statement to 22News that said it’s working with “police and federal officials to investigate reported issues and solve them.”