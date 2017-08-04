Hikers form human chain during flash flood

KSL's Andrew Adams Published: Updated:
Amazing video shows hikers form a human chain to help each other escape flash flooding in Utah's Zion National Park.

(KSL) A family’s hike through The Narrows at Zion National Park took an unnerving turn last Saturday when the water swelled and raged unexpectedly in a flash flood.

Victor Villar said he and several relatives were about a mile up The Narrows when the “greenish-blue” water they were walking through turned brown.

“You could just see all the debris coming down in the water,” Villar said. “There were sticks, small logs, just tons of dirt and rocks.”

Villar said the rushing water, which smartphone videos showed to be about waist-high, would have been strong enough to wash away a child, an elderly adult, or potentially any adult who lost footing.

“The kids for sure would not have been able to cross by themselves — the current was just way too strong,” Villar said. “I had to walk facing the current so that I didn’t get pushed over carrying one of my cousins.”

The videos showed Villar’s family members and tourists forming something of a human chain to help each other cross.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vziO19

