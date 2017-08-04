Gubernatorial candidate Setti Warren sits down with constituents in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst State Representative Solomon Goldstein-Rose endorsed Newton Mayor Setti Warren for governor.

22News caught up with Warren at the Black Sheep Deli in Amherst, where he had a chance to sit down with constituents and hear their concerns. Those concerns included health insurance, the rising cost of education, and economic inequality, which are all issues the mayor wants to change.

Mayor Warren told 22News, “I believe that people making $20,000 a week, in our state, can afford to pay a little bit more to reinvest that in transportation and education.”

Mayor Warren also supports single payer health insurance, free public college, and an east to west rail service.

He said the Commonwealth needs to be one, and that can only happen by providing transportation from one end of the state to the other, which he feels will strengthen our economy.

Mayor Warren also said we need to eliminate tax breaks for special interest.