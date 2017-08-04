Governor names 5 to Massachusetts marijuana advisory board

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has picked five people to serve on a Cannabis Advisory Board that will help guide regulators enforcing recreational and medical marijuana laws.

Among those appointed by the Republican governor on Friday are Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael and Henry Thomas, the longtime president of the Urban League of Springfield and former chairman of the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees.

The 25-member board will offer recommendations to the yet-to-be-named Cannabis Control Commission that will regulate marijuana.

Attorney General Maura Healey and state Treasurer Deb Goldberg previously appointed five members each to the advisory board, which will also have ten permanent representatives.

A bill signed by Baker last month required the governor to choose board members with expertise in law enforcement and minority business development, among other things.