Gluten free diet tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Gluten free diets are all the rage! Some people can truly benefit from eliminating gluten in their diets. Dr. Laura Christoph, Professor of Nutrition, and UMASS Grad Student Jackie Hynes visited the show to talk all things gluten free!

Gluten free grains:

Quinoa

Brown Rice

Millet

Corn

Starchy Veggie alternatives to grains:

Potato

Sweet Potato

Winter Squash

Sample recipes:

Quinoa Salad

2 cups quinoa (cooked)

1 lb green beans, clean and chopped into 2 ″ pieces

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Tbsp olive oil

Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar or juice of 1 lemon

Salt & pepper to taste

Almond Flour Pancakes

1/2 cup almond flour

2 eggs

1 banana, mashed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon oil, or as needed (can also use cooking spray)