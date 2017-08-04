Gluten free diet tips

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Gluten free diets are all the rage! Some people can truly benefit from eliminating gluten in their diets. Dr. Laura Christoph, Professor of Nutrition, and UMASS Grad Student Jackie Hynes visited the show to talk all things gluten free!

Gluten free grains:

  • Quinoa
  • Brown Rice
  • Millet
  • Corn

Starchy Veggie alternatives to grains:

  • Potato
  • Sweet Potato
  • Winter Squash

Sample recipes:

Quinoa Salad

  • 2 cups quinoa (cooked)
  • 1 lb green beans, clean and chopped into 2 pieces
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • Tbsp olive oil
  • Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar or juice of 1 lemon
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Almond Flour Pancakes

  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 banana, mashed
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon oil, or as needed (can also use cooking spray)

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s