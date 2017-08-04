Gluten free diet tips

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Gluten free diets are all the rage! Some people can truly benefit from eliminating gluten in their diets. Dr. Laura Christoph, Professor of Nutrition, and UMASS Grad Student Jackie Hynes visited the show to talk all things gluten free!
Gluten free grains:
- Quinoa
- Brown Rice
- Millet
- Corn
Starchy Veggie alternatives to grains:
- Potato
- Sweet Potato
- Winter Squash
Sample recipes:
Quinoa Salad
- 2 cups quinoa (cooked)
- 1 lb green beans, clean and chopped into 2″ pieces
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- Tbsp olive oil
- Tbsp. Balsamic vinegar or juice of 1 lemon
- Salt & pepper to taste
Almond Flour Pancakes
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 banana, mashed
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon oil, or as needed (can also use cooking spray)