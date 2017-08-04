Excitement building in Chicopee for annual Downtown Get Down

Festival to take place August 25 and 26

Sy Becker Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos is rolling-out the red carpet for his city’s third annual celebration: Downtown Get Down.

This year’s edition, which will take place on the weekend of August 25 and 26, will include for the first time a 5K road race.

The tradition started in 2015, with what was then called the “Downtown Block Party.”

From the thousands who attended the summer weekend entertainment during those first two years, Kos was convinced that it should become a permanent event.

“It’s a pro-family, pro-community, and pro-business event. It gives people an opportunity to realize that although we’re the third-largest city west of 495, we can still offer a small-town atmosphere,” Kos said.

True to Chicopee’s Polish heritage, the musical entertainment will include local legend Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s