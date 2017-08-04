Duct-taped dog sparks outrage

KOB's Devin Neeley Published: Updated:
Colorado man facing charges after leaving dog in back seat of car with muzzle duct-taped shut.

(KOB) Durango, Colorado is known for being a dog-friendly city, but what one resident is accused of doing is leaving others upset.

A citation filed at La Plata County Combined Court by the La Plata County Animal Control Department has only one sentence to describe the sentence: “German Shep. type dog found in vehicle with w/its mouth duct-taped shut.”

According to a complaint and summons obtained, Thomas Ethridge is accused of leaving his dog with his mouth taped in his car in the Durango Rec Center parking lot on July 18th.

Reached by phone, Ethridge said the dog is okay and still in his custody.

That could change on August 23rd, when he’ll face a judge.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2v4eDZY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s