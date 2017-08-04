Create a happy relationship

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Creating a happy relationship means using some important tools intentionally each day. Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham, explained.

4-Tips for Making your Relationship/Marriage Happy and Healthy

Tip # 1: Get rid of the 4-Horsemen of the Apocalypse: (based on the research of John Gottman)
– Criticism
– Defensiveness
– Stonewalling
– Contempt

Tip # 2: Stay turned TOWARD your partner rather than AWAY from your partner.

Tip # 3: Inject your relationship with lots of FONDNESS and ADMIRATION.

Tip # 4: Know and share in your partner’s dreams and aspirations.

