CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to identify the female in the photo as she is a person of interest in a stolen bike case on August 3.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News the female in the video took a bike that belongs to someone on Polaski Avenue out for a spin around 7:20 p.m.

Police said she took the bike and headed up towards Old Field Road.

You are asked to call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1730, if you recognize her or have any information.