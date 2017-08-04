Boston’s historic Union Oyster House damaged in fire

No one was injured in the blaze

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s historic Union Oyster House has been damaged in a fire.

The restaurant was evacuated Thursday night as firefighters battled the flames and smoke.

A fire department spokesman says the fire apparently started on the outside of the building, near light fixtures, before the smoke poured inside. He says firefighters took extra care because of the history of the building and avoided breaking out windows.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Friday afternoon thanked firefighters and said it will remain closed through the weekend but could reopen Monday, after inspections are performed.

The restaurant was opened in 1826. It is recognized as a national historic landmark and was a popular dining spot for the late President John F. Kennedy, a Boston native.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

