CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – After a tornado ripped through the town in February, many residents of Conway are still struggling in the aftermath. Al Barten, Michael Nix, and Steve Thomas came to tell us about a local concert, Stomp ‘n Stump, benefiting those impacted. Plus, enjoy a musical performance from one of the acts, Pat and Tex, playing their song, “Somewhere down the road.”

