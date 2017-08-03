Working out in summer heat can be dangerous

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On warm days, a lot of people exercise outdoors, but working out in the heat can be dangerous.

Finding shade, staying hydrated and wearing light-weight clothing are all ways to safely work out in the heat.

Exercise is healthy, but combining it with the heat can hurt your health.

“Mostly muscular or just the fatigue and passing out and not even knowing it’s catching up to you before you’re there,” said Adrean Housh of Baystate Rehab.

Housh told 22News that there is also a slight chance you can suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke from spending too much time exercising in the sun.

Baystate Rehab advises you to avoid working out during the hottest part of the day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I think they would typically have an easier time running in the morning hours or even at dusk when it’s a little cooler, you really want to avoid that high heat in the middle of the day,” said Bill Lunardini.

It’s important to drink water before, during and after your workout.

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends drinking a cup of water every 10-15 minutes of exercise, and to drink 16-20 ounces before and after.

“Well for the most part I drink water all day at work, just to prepare myself for a strenuous workout and I drink water during and after,” said Reubben Fontanez of Springfield.

Baystate Health urges you to limit your summer-time outdoor workouts to no longer than an hour and a half.