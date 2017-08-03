UMass reopens Old Chapel after extensive renovation

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Chapel is one of the oldest buildings on the UMass Amherst campus. And it’s now being recognized by the Victorian Society, a national non-profit organization committed to historic preservation.

The university and alumni put up $21 million to restore the Romanesque-style Old Chapel.

It now has modern amenities and is handicap accessible, but maintains the building’s original structural integrity.

UMass Amherst alum and spokesman, Daniel Fitzgibbons told 22News that the building is a campus jewel.

“If you look closely at it, you see where they engraved the class years from back in the 1880’s in the stone,” Fitzgibbons explained. “There’s some beautiful architectural features around the different sides of the building. It’s a real source of pride for all of us who are alumni.”

Old Chapel opened in 1885, and served as a library and church. It now used for events, studying and even weddings. The National Register of Historic Places first recognized the Old Chapel in 2015.

The university will be honored by the Victorian Society on October 7, in New York City.