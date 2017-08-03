Two dead in school blast

(NBC News) Two people are dead after an explosion Wednesday at a Minneapolis private school.

Investigators believe a ruptured natural gas line is to blame for the blast at the Minnehaha Academy.

Students and teachers attending summer classes rushed to safety after the explosion, which caused a large section of a building to collapse.

“As soon as they said ‘We smell gas, we’ve got to get out,’ that’s when it exploded, so there was just a split second between smelling the gas and it exploding,” said basketball coach Tramon Vanleer.

Nine others were rushed to the hospital, with four in critical condition.

