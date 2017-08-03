TSA officers broke record for discovered firearms in carry-on bags

(TSA.gov) – TSA discovered a record 96 firearms over the last week in carry-on bags around the nation. The previous record of 89 firearms was set last month. Of the 96 firearms discovered, 85 were loaded and 26 had a round chambered. All of the firearms pictured were discovered over the last week.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers bringing firearms to the checkpoint can be arrested and fined up to $11,000. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.

An inert grenade was discovered inside a shoe in a checked bag at Milwaukee (MKE). We don’t know grenades are inert until our explosives professionals take a closer look, and that takes time and slows down the line. It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation. Real, inert, or anything resembling a grenade is prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage.

In addition to all of the other prohibited items we find weekly in carry-on bags, our officers also regularly find firearm components, realistic replica firearms, bb and pellet guns, airsoft guns, brass knuckles, ammunition, batons, stun guns, small pocketknives and many other prohibited items too numerous to note.

Click here for more details on how to properly travel with your firearms in checked baggage.