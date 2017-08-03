Truck fire near Ware Cumberland Farms caused damage to building

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Ware convenience store received some damage following a fire in a truck parked outside the building early Thursday morning.

Ware Police Sgt. Chris DeSantis told 22News that police and firefighters were called to the Cumberland Farms on West Street (Route 32) at around 4:30 A.M. They found a Chevy pick-up truck engulfed in flames right outside the store.

Firefighters put out the flames, but the car was heavily damaged, and the heat from the fire had melted some of the siding on the store.

The store is still open for business.

DeSantis said that the fire is not believed to have been set, and the cause is more than likely to have been electrical.