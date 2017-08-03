Traffic being diverted off I-391 South in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All traffic was being diverted off Interstate 391 South at exit 3 in Chicopee Thursday night.

State Police assigned to the Springfield Barracks said they’re keeping traffic out of the southbound lanes to deal with an accident on the highway.

Trooper Joel Doust described it as “an accident with injuries.” He said the highway is closed between exits 3 and 2 heading South. It’s possible for vehicles to access the highway at exit 2.

All southbound traffic on Interstate 391 in Chicopee was being diverted off the highway at Exit Three as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Northbound traffic is not being affected.

A 22News camera on the other side of the highway captured images of a red passenger vehicle with extensive damage.

Trooper Doust said they had requested the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, but he did not know if they were sending them.

He said there was no way to know when that section of the highway would re-open.

22News is covering the story and will post new information here and on 22News at 11:00 p.m.