State Police sergeant has died after battle with cancer

More than $100K had been raised toward medical expenses for Sergeant Michael Andrews

Sergeant Michael Andrews. Image Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

(WWLP) – A state police sergeant who had been receiving community support during his fight against cancer, has died.

Massachusetts State Police Media Relations announced the passing of Sgt. Michael Andrews on Thursday. Andrews, who had been assigned to the State Police Detective Unit for Hampshire and Franklin County, had been undergoing treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for andenocarcinoma and liver cancer.

Andrews received an outpouring of support and concern from the public, with a GoFundMe page raising more than $110,000 in donations to pay for his medical expenses (the initial goal was $55,000).

A posting on the Massachusetts State Police’s official Facebook page says that Andrews “epitomized the highest ideals of service to his profession and his family.”

“He was a true gentleman, a devoted family man, a dedicated Massachusetts State Trooper, and a constant source of happiness and laughter to all of his friends. When Mike was diagnosed with his illness, he fought it ferociously, typical of how Mike lived his life- with passion, optimism, and great strength,” the posting reads.

Sergeant Michael Andrews leaves behind a wife and daughter.

