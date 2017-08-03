Springfield City Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in the city of Springfield will go to the polls on November 7, but they will not be deciding on a new mayor. Incumbent Domenic Sarno is in the middle of a four-year term, but terms for members of the city council and school committee remain only two years each.

Due to the large number of candidates for city council at-large and school committee, there will be a preliminary election on September 19 to narrow the field. There will also be a preliminary election that day for city council in Wards 2, 3, and 4, and school committee in District 2. All other candidates will automatically advance to the November ballot.

Here is the listing of candidates (incumbents are listed in capital letters)

City Council At-Large (5 seats)

THOMAS ASHE

JUSTIN J. HURST

KATERI B. WALSH

Cheryl Coakley-Rivera

Ernesto E. Cruz

Victor G. Davila

Marilyn Felix

Jesse Lederman

Jynai S. McDonald

Kevin Molina

Kelli Moriarty-Finn

Timothy J. Ryan

Willie J. Thomas

Trayce Whitfield

City Council, Ward 1

ADAM GOMEZ

City Council, Ward 2

MICHAEL A. FENTON

Kency Gilet

Ivelisse Gonzalez

City Council, Ward 3

MELVIN A. EDWARDS

Kevin Dumpson

Matthias Galvin

City Council, Ward 4

E. HENRY TWIGGS

Lorenzo D. Gaines

Robert J. Kelly

Larry Lawson

Candejah Pink

City Council, Ward 5

MARCUS J. WILLIAMS

City Council, Ward 6

KENNETH SHEA

Bob Collamore

City Council, Ward 7

TIMOTHY C. ALLEN

City Council, Ward 8

ORLANDO RAMOS

School Committee At-Large (2 seats)

DENISE M. HURST

James M. Anziano

LaMar Cook

James J. Ferrera, III

Joesiah Gonzalez

Ryan Hess

Michael D. Kocsmiersky

LaTonia Naylor

School Committee, District 1

Maria Perez

School Committee, District 2

BARBARA GRESHAM

Stephanie Murchison-Brown

Giselle Vizcarrondo

School Committee, District 3

CHRISTOPHER COLLINS

School Committee, District 4

PETER MURPHY

Zaida Govan