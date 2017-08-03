Springfield City Election: Who’s on the ballot this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in the city of Springfield will go to the polls on November 7, but they will not be deciding on a new mayor. Incumbent Domenic Sarno is in the middle of a four-year term, but terms for members of the city council and school committee remain only two years each.
Due to the large number of candidates for city council at-large and school committee, there will be a preliminary election on September 19 to narrow the field. There will also be a preliminary election that day for city council in Wards 2, 3, and 4, and school committee in District 2. All other candidates will automatically advance to the November ballot.
Here is the listing of candidates (incumbents are listed in capital letters)
City Council At-Large (5 seats)
- THOMAS ASHE
- JUSTIN J. HURST
- KATERI B. WALSH
- Cheryl Coakley-Rivera
- Ernesto E. Cruz
- Victor G. Davila
- Marilyn Felix
- Jesse Lederman
- Jynai S. McDonald
- Kevin Molina
- Kelli Moriarty-Finn
- Timothy J. Ryan
- Willie J. Thomas
- Trayce Whitfield
City Council, Ward 1
- ADAM GOMEZ
City Council, Ward 2
- MICHAEL A. FENTON
- Kency Gilet
- Ivelisse Gonzalez
City Council, Ward 3
- MELVIN A. EDWARDS
- Kevin Dumpson
- Matthias Galvin
City Council, Ward 4
- E. HENRY TWIGGS
- Lorenzo D. Gaines
- Robert J. Kelly
- Larry Lawson
- Candejah Pink
City Council, Ward 5
- MARCUS J. WILLIAMS
City Council, Ward 6
- KENNETH SHEA
- Bob Collamore
City Council, Ward 7
- TIMOTHY C. ALLEN
City Council, Ward 8
- ORLANDO RAMOS
School Committee At-Large (2 seats)
- DENISE M. HURST
- James M. Anziano
- LaMar Cook
- James J. Ferrera, III
- Joesiah Gonzalez
- Ryan Hess
- Michael D. Kocsmiersky
- LaTonia Naylor
School Committee, District 1
- Maria Perez
School Committee, District 2
- BARBARA GRESHAM
- Stephanie Murchison-Brown
- Giselle Vizcarrondo
School Committee, District 3
- CHRISTOPHER COLLINS
School Committee, District 4
- PETER MURPHY
- Zaida Govan