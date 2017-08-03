Sarno spoke to mother of child involved in pool accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While a five year-old boy is treated in the hospital following a pool accident at a camp in Forest Park, Mayor Domenic Sarno says he has spoken with the child’s mother.

Sarno’s office released a statement early Thursday afternoon, saying that he is sending his “thoughts and prayers for good health and encouragement to the young man and his family.”

“As we continue to review the circumstances around this unfortunate situation, our thoughts and prayers are needed right now,” the statement reads. “Mayor Sarno spoke with his mother and she said she is overwhelmed by everyone in the city pulling for her son- she said he is a fighter- and that she was appreciative of the efforts put forth by our first responders.”

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that police officers and firefighters were called to Camp STAR Angelina at Forest Park Wednesday afternoon, where they worked to revive a five year-old boy who was unresponsive after being pulled out of the pool.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, along with a police escort. The boy’s current condition, and the circumstances that led up to the incident, are not known at this time.

Camp STAR Angelina is described on the City of Springfield’s website as “an inclusive program for youth and young adults, age 5-22, with and without disabilities.”