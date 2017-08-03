Roadway repair projects cost state nearly $3 billion

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has spent nearly $3 billion repairing roads since 2015.

The state has repaired 2000 miles of road, 160 miles of sidewalks and about 80 bridges.

“There’s seems to be a lot construction on the roads, but the roads don’t seem to be any better,” said Marcella Velasco of Cambridge.

But the roads are being fixed. Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack came to western Massachusetts to view the progress of two major projects.

The newly constructed $2.2 million Conz Street rotary in Northampton. A project completed 22 months ahead of schedule.

Prior to the completion of Conz rotary project, there were a total of four accidents per month, according to Pollack. Two involving injuries.

Pollack said, cars were speeding off I-91. Since its completion nine months ago, there have been a total of four accidents with no injuries.

Over 80 bridges across the Commonwealth have been repaired, including the Bay Road Bridge in Hadley, which cost Massachusetts more than $5 million.

The state distributes the road repair money from chapter 90 funds.

“We give money to every city and town according to a formula, under the Baker/Polito administration we’ve put $700 million out and that’s the money that communities can use to fix roads and bridges,” said Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack. “While we’re using state and federal funds to fix our roads and bridges.”

One driver told 22News, she feels bridges need more attention.

“Bridges seem to be very rickety,” said Velasco. “Sometimes I go under a bridge and I’m like, ‘Oh lord,’ I hope nothing falls on me.”

And welcome news for drivers who travel on I-91 through Springfield, construction is ahead of schedule there.

MassDOT said construction is also ahead of schedule for mass pike’s toll booth demolition. Exits 3 and 4 are already completed.

District 2 Highway Director Patrick Paul told 22News, they accelerated the work on Exits 3 and 4 to help traffic flow in time for the Westfield Air Show on August 12 and 13.