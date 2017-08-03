Red Cross blood drive held at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both lawmakers and residents are giving back to those in need with blood donations here at the State House that could help save lives.

Summer is typically a time many families go on vacation, but it’s also a time of need for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood donations in July after their supply fell short of needs by more than 60,000 donations.

Lawmakers and residents from across Massachusetts attended a blood drive at State House on Wednesday to give a lifeline to someone in need.

Kelly Isenor, a communications manager for the Red Cross, told 22News that blood donations have many critical uses and it only takes about an hour of your time.

“People I think know things like trauma where there’s a lot of blood loss, but that’s only one use,” Isenor explained. “There’s also blood products used in cancer treatments, in auto-immune deficiencies, people who have trouble fighting off infections.”

Red blood cell donations, known as Power Red, are the most needed to help trauma and surgery patients.