Program provides recreation for disabled veterans

Congressman James McGovern was in Northampton Thursday to learn more about program

Sy Becker Published:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman James McGovern spent time on the Connecticut River in Northampton Thursday.

The congressman paddled a kayak at Greenway Park to get a feel for a federally-funded program providing recreation for able-bodied, as well as disabled veterans. The program is administrated by a group called All Out Adventures.

David Mason, a disabled veteran from Barre, enjoys the offerings.

“It’s great they have this for me right now. I’m not sure about kayaking, but I’m out here to support the guys that are doing it, and encouraging the next group to come out and enjoy,” Mason said.

McGovern, who spent some time out on the river with his fellow kayakers, gave the program a thumbs-up that federal funds were being spent wisely advocating river recreation for our veterans.

