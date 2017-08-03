Petition would require presidential candidates to disclose tax returns

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some residents are pushing the state to require presidential candidates to disclose several years of tax returns to the Massachusetts public.

Major party presidential candidates have been publicly disclosing tax information for more than three decades.

But President Donald Trump did not release his tax returns, leading some Massachusetts residents to launch a ballot initiative to “restore financial transparency in presidential elections.”

The proposal calls for US presidential candidates to submit individual tax returns and other IRS documents to the state secretary, who will publicly disclose the tax information.

The legislature is also considering similar legislation to release five years of tax returns.

“I think that’s extremely fair,” State Rep. Sean Garballey said. “I think that’s a generous amount of time, but also allows for the critical component of transparency.”

One lawmaker told 22News it’s not a requirement for state officials to release tax returns. The ballot question is still in the early stages of the process.

The Attorney General has until September 6 to review the petition.