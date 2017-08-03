Penn & Teller: Fool Us – Why We Do It

(CW) – Three guest from Thursday’s nights new episode of Fool Us tell you why they do what they do.

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.

The magicians featured in the episode include Matt Johnson, Siegfried Tieber, Jason Fields and Jessica Jane. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#405). The episode airs on August 3, 2017.

