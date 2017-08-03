Pawtucket Red Sox could relocate to Springfield

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Pawtucket Red Sox are potentially looking for a new home-field ballpark and Massachusetts is a possibility. Local officials are making a pitch for the AAA affiliate of the Boston Red Sox to relocate to Springfield.

Rhode Island is currently home of the PawSox, but the team is considering relocating upon the expiration of their lease at McCoy Stadium.

U.S. Representative Richard Neal (D-Massachusetts) told 22News he spoke to the Red Sox about bringing the team to Massachusetts.

“A Red Sox affiliation, obviously, is the gold standard and 65 miles from Boston could be a pretty good address,” said Neal.

Springfield last had a professional baseball team, the Springfield Giants, back in the ’60s.

But Springfield isn’t the only city trying to attract the PawSox. Several other communities are also vying for the team, including Worcester.

“Think about it, in Worcester, Central Massachusetts, it would be close to Springfield area, close to the Boston area,” said State Representative Paul Donato (D Medford).

Rep. Donato told 22News Malden is also vying for the team to move to their city.

But Congressman Neal warns that ballpark negotiations must be done carefully to protect tax payer dollars.

“Part of the difficulty is here is to make sure you don’t get into a bidding war with tax payer dollars to get the stadium,” Neal told 22News.

With transportation hubs, like Union Station, and MGM Springfield resort opening, this could be another opportunity for economic development in the area.

The team is discussing options with Rhode Island officials, but plans to also to talk with other cities as well.