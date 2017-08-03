One person injured in three vehicle crash in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after a three vehicle crash in Sunderland Wednesday afternoon.

Sunderland Police were called to Route 116 at around noon Wednesday afternoon for the crash, which involved a car, dump truck and repair truck.

The drivers of the 2 trucks were not in their vehicles at the time of the crash and were not injured.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The Sunderland Fire Department helped clean up fluids that leaked onto the roadway.

The accident caused brief traffic delays but the area of Route 116 has since been reopened.