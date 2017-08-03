Murder charge follows fatal mauling

(WYFF) A Georgia toddler’s grandmother is charged with murder after her two pit bulls mauled the child to death, according to Hart County officials.

Deputy Coroner Scott Boleman said the 20-month-old boy was attacked in the backyard of a home in Hartwell.

Police said the attack was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the preliminary investigation found that Sandra Bowers Adams, 70, the child’s grandmother, was babysitting the boy at her home. Adams told GBI agents that she and the toddler were outside, and when she tried go back inside the home, her pit bulls ran out the back door, knocking Adams to the ground and attacking the child.

The GBI said Adams had been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department for having disorderly animals.

After extensive interviews with family members, an investigation by crime scene investigators and consulting with a district attorney, Adams was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and felony involuntary manslaughter.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2uZX2Rj