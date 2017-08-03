Michelle Carter to be sentenced in texting suicide case

Carter encouraged Conrad Roy III to follow-through on suicide attempt

DENISE LAVOIE, AP Legal Affairs Writer Published: Updated:
FILE- In this Friday, June 16, 2017, file photo, Michelle Carter cries while flanked by defense attorneys Joseph Cataldo, left, and Cory Madera, after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz will sentence Carter on Thursday, Aug. 3. (Glenn C.Silva/Fairhaven Neighborhood News, Pool, File)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas faces up to 20 years in prison when a judge sentences her on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Michelle Carter was convicted by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter will be sentenced Thursday.

Carter was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in 2014.

Carter’s lawyer argued that Roy was determined to kill himself and nothing Carter did could change that.

Roy’s aunt has asked the judge to sentence Carter to the 20-year maximum. Carter’s father said his daughter made “a tragic mistake.” He’s asking for probation and continued counseling.

 

