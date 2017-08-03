Local peaches and apples looking good this season!

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is officially apple and peach season, and the crops are looking a lot better now than they were last year!

The weather has cooperated, and Franklin County orchards are already benefitting from an improved peach crop.

August is typically the peak month for peaches. Clarkdale Fruit Farms in Deerfield opened last week, and have been harvesting a variety of white-fleshed peaches, as well as Jersey Mac apples.

In February 2016, a freeze wiped out the entire peach crop at farms across the Northeast.

“We were definitely affected financially. We had to open later in the season. We did some other vegetables, but it really didn’t make up for the loss of income,” Clarkdale Fruit Farms co-owner Ben Clark said.

Clark told 22News that a lot of rain and hot weather has given their peaches great flavor this year. They grow 50 different varieties of peaches, and they will be pocking them until the end of September.

He added that the apple crop looks great, as do pears and plums.

While it’s the beginning of the season for some fruits, we are nearing the end for others. Apricots are in short supply and will soon be done, and cherries are already done for the season.