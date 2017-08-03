Local boy continues to raise money for friend with brain cancer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last year, 22News introduced you to a 9-year-old boy raising money for his younger friend fighting brain cancer.

It’s been a year and a half since we first introduced you to Brady Khale, who at 9 years old started selling his baseball card collection to raise money for his friend Landen who’d been diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 7.

“I decided to start selling my baseball cards to help him out and since February 2016 we’ve raised close to 20,000 dollars,” Khale told 22News.

Money that’s being used to help Landen and his family.

Through this effort, the boys were able to do many things together, including throwing out the first pitch at a Red Sox game.

But Landen’s condition took an unfortunate turn recently.

“They actually found a second tumor the first tumor was removed,” Khale said. “He’s in the hospital and his family is with him and it’s very unfortunate.”

Despite Landen’s prognosis Khale is continuing selling his “Cards for a Cause” to help his friend however he can.

“I’m just going to keep on doing it, it’s the right thing to do and help him out more,” Khale said.

Brady has received generous donations from the community which are helping him help Landen the only way he knows how.

Brady’s hearts aching too, “cards for a cause” has given him a way when he feels helpless to be able to help.

“I’m grateful for this too because it gives me a way to help when I feel likes there’s nothing I can do to help,” Khale said.

If you’d like to support “Cards for a Cause,” visit Love for Landen or via mail at the address below.

Jim’s Auto Trim

ATTN: Brady Kahle

1576 State Street,

Springfield MA 01109