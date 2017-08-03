LED streetlights could save Springfield money

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield tax-payers could save some money if the city made a switch.

Springfield’s streetlights are owned by Eversource and the city pays a monthly rate, which includes electricity and maintenance.

City Council Candidate Jesse Lederman said Springfield could save hundreds of thousands of tax-payer dollars by buying the utility’s streetlights and taking ownership.

“I mean if it comes down to x amount versus a bigger x amount then they should probably find a way to outright buy the system and own it,” Said Timothy Gagnon of Springfield.

Lederman’s proposal urges the use of LED bulbs.

LED’s are energy efficient and long-lasting.