BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction work will cause delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Brimfield throughout the day and into the evening on Thursday.

MassDOT workers are doing work at the Brookfield Road overpass, and the right travel lane is shut down as a result.

As of noon time, traffic was backed up through Brimfield all the way to Exit 9 in Sturbridge.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.