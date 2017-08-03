Ford checks police cruisers for carbon monoxide levels

AUBURN, Mass. (WWLP) – More Massachusetts police officers have been affected by high carbon monoxide levels.

Engineers from Ford tested the Auburn Police Department’s fleet of cruisers on Thursday.

All officers who drove those vehicles were also tested.

The concerns come after an officer passed out in his cruiser on Wednesday, just before hitting another vehicle.

Officials said 13 vehicles have been pulled off the road and six officers have shown elevated levels of CO while on duty.

Officials said they hope to install CO detectors in all of its cruisers, which could take up to two weeks.