‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star faces indecent assault, drug charges

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The actor who played Luke on the 1980s television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” has been charged in Massachusetts with groping a female member of the cast of a musical he was supposed to appear in.

Tom Wopat pleaded not guilty Thursday to indecent assault and battery and drug charges. He was released on $1,000 bail and told to stay away from the woman. He refused to comment outside court.

Waltham police arrested the 65-year-old Wopat at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police say during a search of his vehicle they found a white powder believed to be cocaine.

Wopat was supposed to play Julian Marsh in “42nd Street” at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, but the theater announced Thursday that a different actor would play the role.