Don’t fall for online vacation schemes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You’ll want to be careful if you’re searching for a last minute vacation deal.

Many people search for their vacations online. But that is also the easiest place to run into a scheme.

When shopping around for your vacation online stay alert and aware for schemes.

The Better Business Bureau recommends using a reputable agency or travel site.

If any red flags go off, take this into account before moving forward.

“With AAA if you were to book something online we have travel agents here that stand behind that,” Sandra Marsian, Vice President of AAA Pioneer Valley told 22News. “If you do have a problem issue or question of have something to go back too.”

Misleading pictures, extremely low prices and odd questions are a tip off that you might be getting yourself into a scheme.

Marsian suggests that anyone booking a trip online print out all of their confirmation paperwork.

If you are schemed, you will have the proof.