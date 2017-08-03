DC Crossover Episodes announced for 2017 season

(CW) – The heroes of The CW team up once again for a DC Crossover airing over two nights.

On Monday, November 27th, the DC Crossover Event will begin on an episode of Supergirl at 8/7c. Arrow will make a special one-time Monday broadcast airing at 9/8c on the same night!

On Tuesday, the event will continue with The Flash at 8/7c followed by DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.

Last year, the DC Crossover Event aired for 4-nights and ended up bringing in the most watched week in the last six years for The CW! All four shows saw their most-watched episode during the week with Supergirl receiving 3.5 million views, The Flash receiving 4.15 million views, Arrow with 3.55 million views, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 3.39 million views.

If you didn’t see last years 4-night crossover event, there only a couple weeks left before it will be taken down from The CW’s website.

