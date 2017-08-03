Converse Street construction project almost over

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a long few months for Longmeadow residents as they continue to sit in traffic on Converse Street.

Paving this week caused problems for drivers squeezed down to one lane on a portion of the road.

The Converse Street construction has been going on since spring.

But, there’s some good news, the paving is the last step in the construction project and it’s almost over.

“We’re glad to have the street repaved down at the east end of town,” said Edward Orenstein of Longmeadow. “It has caused a lot of havoc for the traffic.”

Construction crews have upgraded sidewalks and put in new curbs.

The $3.5 million project also includes bicycle lanes.

They hope to have it completed this weekend.