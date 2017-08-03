Canada asylum seekers housed at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium

MONTREAL (AP) — So many asylum seekers are crossing into Canada from the United States that Montreal’s Olympic Stadium has been opened to house them.

The first groups were bused to the stadium Wednesday. Cots are set up in the windowless, domed facility. The mainly Haitian migrants will stay until they get government financial assistance.

Francine Dupuis, head of a Quebec government-funded program that helps asylum seekers, said a maximum of 450 people will be housed temporarily. She said her organization helped 448 people in June and 1,174 in July, far more than previously.