Body cameras call police actions into question

WBAL's Lisa Robinson Published: Updated:
Baltimore police are investigating two incidents involving officers and their body-worn cameras that appear to show possible mishandling and planting of evidence.

One case involves the appearance of an officer mishandling or planting evidence. The latest case involves a gap in the video where, during the search of a car, the officers turn off their cameras and then reactivate them.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis is asking everyone to reserve judgement until the investigations are complete.

“What was there? I don’t know, I didn’t see it. The camera was on, now it’s off. So does that mean that when the camera was off, some type of criminal misconduct was taking place by police officers? I think that’s a conclusion that we just can’t jump to,” Davis said.

Davis said that in the 14 months that the Police Department has had body-worn cameras, they have captured 121,000 hours of video.

“The Police Department has sustained approximately 14 misconduct cases, one of 14 resulted in criminal charges, and we’ve sustained 62 administrative incidents as well,” Davis said.

