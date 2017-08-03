CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – It’s a new take on the classic kebab! Claudine Gaj, Owner of the Magic Spoon Catering, showed us how to make Bacon Cheeseburger Skewers.

Bacon Cheeseburger Skewers

1 1/4 pounds ground beef (85% lean)

1/4 cups flat leaf parsley (chopped)

2 teaspoons garlic salt

1 onions (medium, minced)

1/4 teaspoons ground black pepper

1/3 cups Italian style breadcrumbs (or regular)

1/2 cups milk (whole fresh)

2 Table Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 table grub rub mix

2 cups water

1 cup ketchup

American Cheese, cut in small pieces 9 pieces per slice of cheese

Pre-Cooked Bacon slices, cut in small pieces

Iceberg Lettuce, cut into small pieces

Grape Tomatoes, cut in half

Pickle rounds

Ketchup, mustard and mayo

Can be made the day before.

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

3. Gently mix the ingredients either by using your hands or by using a stand mixer. Make sure the ingredients are well blended.

4. Arrange an aluminum foil on a baking tray. Grease the foil using a cooking spray.

5. Scoop a small portion of the mixture and mold it into a ball-shaped figure. Arrange the balls on the greased sheet.

6. Place the tray with the meatballs in the oven. Bake for 28 to 35 minutes or until the inside part of the meatballs are fully cooked.

7. Remove from the oven. Let cool and store till needed.

8. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

9. An hour before serving put in baking pan with water and ketchup cover with foil.

10. While the meatballs are stewing, assemble cold skewers.

11. On a tooth pick skewer the tomato followed by the lettuce, pickle, bacon and the cheese last.

12. Just before you serve the skewers add the meatball. serve with ketchup, mustard and mayo for dipping.